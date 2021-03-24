Man beaten, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan

Barmer (Rajasthan): A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district was beaten with an iron rod and forced to drink urine by some unidentified persons last week, police said.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on social media following which the police contacted the victim and his father.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the incident took place fifteen days ago and the victim did not reveal it to anyone out of fear.

On the complaint of the father of the victim, police have registered a case against four people.

According to him, his son was allegedly abducted and beaten up by some people. He was also forced to drink urine.

After registering an FIR in the case, the police have begun a search for the accused and further investigation is underway.