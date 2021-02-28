Medical student commits suicide in Rajasthan

Jodhpur: A fourth-year medical student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room of government-run SN medical college of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 7.30 pm. When his hostel mates barged the doors of his room, they found him hanging from the ceiling.

The deceased has been identified as Genaram Devasi, who was an MBBS fourth-year student and was a resident of Ramsin in Jalaur district.

"Final year student at SN medical college was found hanging on a fan of his hostel room. Post mortem and room search will be done in presence of his family members. The investigation will be done accordingly," said police officer Ashish Kumar.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The reason for her taking the extreme step was not yet clear. A suicide note also recovered from the hostel room, police said.

