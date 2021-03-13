Mortal remains of Head of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan cremated

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini, the head of Brahma Kumari Sansthan's body was cremated at Shantivan in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Saturday at 10 AM.

The 93-year-old Dadi Hridaya Mohini was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

The mortal remains of Dadi Hridaya Mohini brought to the international headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris Institute at Sirohi from Mumbai. Since then people have continuously streamed in overnight have the last darshan of Dadi Hridyamohini.

Later, on Saturday morning at around 10 AM, her mortal remains cremated at Shantivan here.

On Friday at 8.30 am, the body was kept in a decorated chariot and taken out Vaikunth Yatra to Gyan Sarovar, Pandav Bhawan, Market Museum located in Mount Abu. During the whole yatra, people paid tribute. After this, the body was brought to Shantivan at 3 pm.

After her death, people associated with the organization are paying homage from the country and abroad.

Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini was made the head of the organisation last year following the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Janaki and held the responsibility of the president of the trade and industry division and the cultural division of the institute.

