Mother-daughter stripped naked, beaten up in Rajasthan

Tonk (Rajasthan): At least nine people were arrested after a video of a mother and daughter, who were beaten naked by a community of people, went viral on several social media platforms on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a 15-year-old girl from a minority community was kidnapped by a group of people when she went to relieve herself in a jungle on February 22.

Tonk City SP Om Prakash, speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday

When her mother came to know about the people who apprehended her daughter, she visited the house and urged to release her. Instead of releasing the minor, the family members started hitting the duo after stripping off their clothes. The video of the insane act was recorded by the family member which went viral on social media.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Tonk City SP Om Prakash said that those nine arrested on Wednesday belongs to the same family that was involved in the insane act.

"The victim, in her complaint, said that her daughter was raped for three days and when she urged them to release, they thrashed with sticks after stripping their clothes. Police have arrested nine people in the case and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the victim was raped or not", added the Tonk City SP.

