NCW appoints fact-finding to probe rape allegation against police officer

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly raped by a police officer in Rajasthan, while she went to lodge a complaint.

NCW said it has taken cognizance of media reports about the woman who was allegedly raped inside police station premises.

"NCW has come across a media report wherein it is alleged that a woman who had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband on March 2 was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of the police station in Alwar. The commission is seriously concerned about the reported incident. It is the duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes," the commission said in an official statement.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan seeking adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault.

The Commission has sent a three-member fact-finding team to Alwar to inquire into the matter. It has been informed that the Commission has also sought a detailed report about action taken in the matter. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Superintendent of Police, Alwar.

According to reports, on Sunday, a woman was raped by a police officer of the Kherli Police Station, Rajasthan after she went there to complain about her husband.

Reports suggest that according to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh lured her into a trap, offering help in the case including counselling to the couple.