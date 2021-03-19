Pornography, drugs may be behind rising rape cases: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur: Amid rising rape case incidents in the state, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather on Friday said that pornography and drugs are the main reasons behind the increase in such cases.

He said, "In the recent cases of rape in the state, it has been seen that the accused who have committed such incidents are mostly addicted to drugs and porn videos."

He said that the accused in the Jhunjhunu rape case was also a drug and porn addict which possibly led him to commit the crime.

He further said that the mobile phone is also a reason behind the increase in child crime in the state.

"The children have been provided mobile phones to attend the online classes but we don't know what else they watch on phones. Parents should be careful about what their children are doing on smartphones besides attending online classes," he added.

