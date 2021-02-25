Raj makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Maha, Kerala travellers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday chaired a COVID-19 review meeting where an RT-PCR negative report was made mandatory for those travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan.

Read: Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts to control COVID-19 spread

Also, it was decided to launch a vaccination awareness camp.

The CM urged people to follow all COVID protocols and avoid any kind of carelessness.

Read: Court refuses to hear petition in Sky Light Hospitality case

He said, "There is nothing to be afraid of COVID vaccine. All those people should go for vaccination whose turns are coming and should not be scared in any case."

Gehlot expressed worry on the rising COVID numbers in the neighbouring states and had called a meeting to discuss this along with the issue of COVID-19 infection spread among school students.

Read: Rajasthan to disburse ₹16,000 cr interest-free loans to farmers

IANS Report