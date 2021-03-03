A copy of the letter issued by the court

Bundi (Rajasthan): The Bundi Civil Court has given a major verdict in the case pertaining to the negligence in sewerage work and contempt of court order in Rajasthan.

The court ordered 3 months imprisonment to at least 10 officials including the Chairman, Managing Director (MD) of Tata Project, former District Collector, City Council president and the City Council commissioner. The court has also ordered to attach their properties.

As per reports, people of the city had filed a petition seeking action against the Tata project for irregularities done in the sewer work which had started in 2017.

Despite the order issued by the court, the company did not comply with it. Following this, the court appointed a commissioner to investigate the matter.

The court pronounced the verdict on the basis of the report submitted by the commissioner.

It may be mentioned here that the sewer line was laid in an area of ​​about 5 kilometres in the city, but at most of the places, a lot of negligence was found in the work which also led to the loss of public money worth crores of rupees.

