Rajasthan: Foreigner lodges complaint of molestation against RPF personnel

Kota: A Zimbabwe woman has complained of molestation through the railway portal against an RPF personnel in the Kota Railway Division following which the department has initiated a probe on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the victim was travelling in the Mumbai-Amritsar deluxe train along with her friend. She boarded the train from Mumbai to reach Chandigarh.

At midnight, a head constable posted at Ramganjmandi RPF post came across them and molested her in the moving train between Shamgarh and Garoth station.

On reaching Ratlam, the woman informed the TTE about the incident and also identified the accused who denied the allegations.

RPF sub-inspector and station deputy superintendent also spoke to the woman in Kota.

RPF Commandant Vijay Pandit has handed over the case to ASP Dinesh Kanaujia.

On being probed, the head constable informed that he was on patrol from Nagda to Kota along with two other soldiers.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

