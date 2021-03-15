Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing in Asaram case

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in a sexual assault case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu till May 3.

The Court, which was supposed to begin arguments over the charge sheet filed against Asaram and his accomplices, adjourned the hearing following an application by the advocate seeking more time.

The 'Godman' was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court.



He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

