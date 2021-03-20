Rajasthan minister demands CBI probe into Ritika Phoghat death case

Bharatpur: A pal of gloom descended all over Haryana after the budding wrestler and the famous Phoghat sisters' causing, Ritika Phoghat committed suicide.

While the family believe that Ritika took the extreme step as she was upset over losing the final of a state-level junior wrestling tournament, Rajasthan health minister Dr Subhash Garg has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Ritika committed suicide after participating in the state-level junior wrestling championship at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur in Rajasthan from March 12 to 14.

Speaking to media persons here, Dr Garg said," There are losses and victories in every sport but Ritika's suicide is very sad and unfortunate. The Government of India should decide to conduct a CBI inquiry in this matter but such incidents should not be overstated."

Players should always play with the spirit of the game but wrestler Ritika took a very unwise step after being runner-up in the tournament. Hanuman Beniwal is our honourable MP and I will not comment on his statement but the Government of India should take a decision regarding the CBI inquiry or any other investigations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide case of the wrestler in Parliament.

Notably, Ritika was the daughter of Mahavir Phogat’s wife Daya Kaur’s brother. She had been staying with her uncle and training under him for the last four years.

