Rajasthan police officer suspended on rape charge

Jaipur: A police sub-inspector was suspended on Monday on the charge of raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official said.

A case of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 was registered against police sub-inspector Bharat Lal (54) on a complaint lodged by the woman, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam speaking to media

The SP said the accused was arrested and suspended on Monday.

The woman had gone to the police station to lodge a case against her husband as he wanted a divorce. The woman wanted the police to stop him from getting a divorce.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused SI raped her for three days at a quarter inside the police station, the SP added.

(With inputs from PTI)