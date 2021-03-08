Teenager drugged and raped in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan): A 15-year-old girl was raped after she was injected with drugs and became unconscious in Kota district in Rajasthan, police said.

A woman and her accomplices kidnapped the girl in a vehicle to Jhalawad on February 25, where she was drugged and attacked over a period of five days.

The girl's father made a complaint to the police on March 6 to trace the missing girl.

Police found the girl on Suket road in an unconscious condition and rushed her to the hospital for treatment. The statement of the girl will be recorded and the case will go before the POCSO court on Tuesday, police said.



A case has been filed under Sections 363 and 376 IPC DA 5G / 16-17 of the POSCO Act and further investigations are underway.

