Rape case against ASI in Chittorgarh, Police get victim's medical test done

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): According to the information, ASI Shyamlal Sukhwal of Ghosunda post of Chanderiya police station area had gone to Gadri Kheda village on Monday to investigate a case of buffalo theft. Here the villagers and the family of the complainant got the ASI tied to a tree and took him hostage. A woman from the same family whose buffalo was stolen had accused the ASI of rape.

The news of the ASI being tied to a tree and the former molesting a woman spread like a wildfire in the area. A video of the ASI tied to a tree also began circulating on social media. As soon as the Chanderiya police station officer Anil Joshi got the news, he rescued Shyamlal.

On the same day, the woman along with her family members reached the Chanderiya police station and filed a case of rape against the ASI. At the same time, the ASI too filed a case against the woman and her family members, accusing them of obstructing a government official from doing his duties. In addition, a case was also filed for taking him hostage and for physical assault.

Following the instructions of higher officials, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shahna Khanam has been handed the responsibility to investigate the case. The DSP ordered that both the accused woman and the ASI Shyamlal be sent for medical examination.

ASI Shyamlal was put on duty on Monday night so that the investigation in the case would not be influenced.