Rape survivor set ablaze in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh: Police

Jaipur: A 33-year-old rape survivor was set afire in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries, Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash said, adding that Pradeep Vishnoi, who was accused by the woman of raping her in 2018, has been detained for questioning.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim, who has a daughter, was living with her maternal grandmother following a dispute with her husband, the police said.

A man entered their house premises in the early hours of Thursday, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name. As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her, the SHO said.

He said the victim's maternal grandmother has accused Vishnoi of committing the crime and the latter has been detained for questioning.

CCTV footage obtained from the area is also being examined, the SHO said.

The rape case against Vishnoi was lodged in 2018 on the basis of a complaint from the woman and the trial in the case is going on.

