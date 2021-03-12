Tikait urges Bengal farmers to reject BJP in polls

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections. Tikait appealed to the farmers during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held at Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday.

The SKM leader said that electoral defeat will force the BJP-led government at the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

"We are not supporting any party or advising people whom to vote for but our only appeal is that the BJP should be taught a lesson," Tikait said adding he would visit the Nandigram area where the farmers have been hit badly due to the centre's black laws.

SKM leader Rakesh Tikait appeals Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

Also Read: Couple humiliated over extramarital affair

Earlier today, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav issued a letter urging the farmers of the state not to vote for the saffron party. The SKM, in the letter, said that a defeat in the elections will force the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Tikait will be visiting West Bengal and attend one of the Mahapanchayats there on March 13, just 14 days ahead of the polls. Polling to 294 Assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Also Read: From 'conspiracy' to 'hurt', Mamata takes U-turn over Nandigram incident