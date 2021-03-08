Police officer arrested for raping woman in Rajasthan

Alwar: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Assistant Sub-Inspector in Kherli police station. Bharat Singh (54), the accused was arrested.

The woman sought help from the police to solve her domestic dispute and the accused Bharat Singh allegedly raped her for three days in a room in the police station premises.

Also read: Meet this Iron lady of Bokaro who fights for oppressed women

Due to marital dispute, her husband wanted to get a divorce and the accused police officer assured to help her resolve the issue. He called her to the police station three days and is alleged of committing the heinous crime.

As per the allegation, she was raped on March 2, 3 and 4.

Also read: Intl Women's Day: All women team to take charge of MP CM's security

Jaipur range Inspector General (IG), Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam reached the spot.

Ghumaria said that the sub-inspector has been arrested after being found prima facie guilty.

The woman was sent for medical test but she refused. He said that the case is being investigated.

Also read: Women's Day 2021: Bollywood divas raising the bar as SHEroes