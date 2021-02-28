Suspected criminals open fire at police party

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Some suspected criminals who were travelling by car opened fire at a police patrolling party in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday night.

The incident took place when the police tried to stop a suspected car. As the car did not stop, the police chased it following which the driver of the car opened fire at the police.

According to the police, the car was without a number plate.

READ: FIR lodged in Firozpur after video showing Punjab cops firing at wedding goes viral

A police constable was injured in the incident who was later shifted to hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

On being informed, senior police officers reached the spot. The whole area has been cordoned off and police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals.

However, the police is yet to arrest anyone.