Vadra lands in soup after photo with wanted criminal goes viral

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra has landed in a soup after a photograph of himself with a murder accused went viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, Vadra, who came to the state capital on a religious tour, went to play golf in a Jaipur based 5-star hotel. In the meantime, Anand Sandaliya, who has been wanted in the shooting of Himmat Singh in May 2015, snapped a photograph with Vadra and posted it on social media.

The criminal reportedly interacted with the Congressman for over 30 minutes.

Sandaliya is also facing serious charges including blackmailing and money extortion.

