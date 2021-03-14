Woman Cell ACP arrested for demanding sexual favours in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman in return for acting on her complaints.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau which investigated the matteer, accused Assistant Police Commissioner, Kailash Bohra, was posted with a special unit of the state police, Crime Against Women in Jaipur.

ACP Bohra had first demanded money from the woman, who had lodged three complaints, including one of rape, ACB's Additional Superintendent of Police Narottam Lal Verma said, adding after the woman expressed her inability to give him money, he began demanding sexual favours from her.

Also Read: Honey-trapped soldier held in Rajasthan for spying

The accused forced the victim woman to meet him after office hours, the DGP said, adding the ACP was arrested after the woman's complaint was verified and the officer called the woman to his place on Sunday, a holiday.

Also Read: NCW appoints fact-finding team to probe rape allegation against police officer

The residence and other locations of the accused ACP too are being searched, the DGP said, adding a case has been registered against the officer under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from PTI)