Woman gives birth mid-air on Indigo flight

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A woman passenger delivered a baby on board an IndiGo flight that was travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

The baby was born mid-air on Bengaluru-Jaipur flight 6e-469 that landed at the Jaipur airport at around 8. 05 am on Wednesday.

The woman and child were shifted to the hospital as soon as the flight landed at Jaipur.

"A baby girl was born on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of crew assisted by a doctor on board. Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival", the statement issued by the airlines said.

"Both the baby & mother are stable, Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff. Great teamwork by all our staff concerned", it said.

