Man commits suicide in Jaipur's SMS Hospital

Jaipur: A man who had come to Jaipur's SMS Hospital for treatment committed suicide on the premises today.

Prabhu Dayal Meena had come to the hospital along with family members three days ago for the treatment of his mental condition.

On Wednesday, his body was found hanging on the sixth floor of the facility.

Also read: Case registered in MP Mohan Delkar suicide case

Immediately the police were informed who reached the spot.

They also kept the body at the Sawai Maan Singh hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Further investigation in the case is on.

Also read: Five of a family found dead, suicide note talks of financial worries