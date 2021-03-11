1971 India-Pak war: Victory flame reaches Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A grand reception was accorded to the victory flame on its arrival at Air Force Administrative College here on Thursday, as part of celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Air Commodore Rajnish Verma Commandant ceremonially received the Victory Flame in an eye-catching ceremony.

Read:| 1971 India-Pak war: Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame received at Jalahalli Air Force Station

Various commemorative events like motivational lectures on the role of the Indian Air Force in the 1971 war, screening of patriotic movies, painting competitions forwards of Air Warriors, slogan competition for Sanginis and performance by Air Warrior Symphony Orchestra were organised to mark the occasion, an official release said.

Ex-Commandants of Air Force Administrative College also graced the occasion with their presence.

The flame is being taken across the country as part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebration.

PTI

Read:| 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at NWM