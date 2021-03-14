3 killed in fire at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar: The death toll in the incident of fire at the firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi has risen to three, Virudhunagar District collector R Kannan informed on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening in a firecracker factory at Kurumurthy Nayakkan Patti near Sivakasi.

Read: Farmer loses livestock in fire in Karnataka

In February, six people were killed and more than 19 people injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi.

ANI