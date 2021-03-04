Mahindra's praise for inventor of mobile home

Namakkal: Travel buffs would be dreaming of having their own caravan but financial constraints could be a hurdle.

NG Arun Prabhu, a youngster in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu has come up with an affordable idea of turning autorickshaws into mobile houses, which has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, billionaire businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group.



Prabhu developed the 'Solo:01'– mobile house on a three-wheeler at the cost of Rs 1 lakh in 2019. The house-on-wheels consists of essential amenities such as a mini kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, toilet, foyer, terrace area, additional space for a vendor to do sales, and an upper-level lounge with a shade.

He designed the 36-sq.ft portable house to demonstrate the possibilities of creating hygienic, proper housing on a small space with a novel design.



Also read: Sasikala quits politics: AIADMK relieved; Dhinakaran distraught

The photos of the mobile house were circulated on social media. Praising Arun in his tweet, Anand Mahindra stated “apparently Arun did this to demonstrate the power of small spaces. But, he was also on to a larger trend: a potential post-pandemic wanderlust and desire to be ‘always mobile'."

Sharing the pictures of the house in a tweet, he said "I would like to ask if he will design even more ambitious space atop a Bolero pickup. Can someone connect us?”

Also read: DMK-Congress seat-sharing talks hit roadblock

Portable houses can also serve nomadic communities - like the gipsies - who wander for a living and sleep in tents.

Arun, who completed his Bachelor of Architecture at MARG Institute of Design and Architecture Swarnabhoomi (MIDAS), is renowned for building the body for trucks.

Also read: TN Assembly poll: Cong seeks fair deal from DMK based on mutual respect