BJP likely to field Khushboo Sundar from 'Thousand Lights' seat in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The BJP is likely to field actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar from the 'Thousand Lights' Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A senior party leader said that Sundar will contest from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency in Chennai.

"Her (Sundar's) candidature will be announced soon with the rest of the party candidates," he said.

Last year, Sundar had joined BJP after resigning from the Congress.

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Saturday finalised names of party candidates for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

A senior party leader said that names for almost all the 17 seats that the is BJP contesting from Tamil Nadu have been finalised.

"Names for 17 Assembly constituency has been finalised. Names for the remaining three seats will be finalised by tomorrow evening," he said.

He further stated that the names will be released soon.

Voting for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

Names of candidates are being discussed in the CEC meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and other members of the committee.

Before Tamil Nadu, the BJP's CEC had finalised the names of party candidates for Assam.

"Name of candidates for 19 seats in Assam have also been finalised," said another BJP leader.

The BJP has already announced name 73 candidates for Assam. The party is contesting on 92 seats of a total of 126 seats of the Assam assembly.

IANS

