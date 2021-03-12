BJP stars in TN unhappy over seat-sharing

Chennai: It’s not rosy scenes for the two yesteryears Kollywood heroines turned BJP’s star campaigners in Tamil Nadu. Though they were successful in Tamil films in the 1980’s they are beginning to learn lessons in politics.

Actors Khushbu Sundar and Gautami had hoped to enter Tamil Nadu Assembly in the polls on April 6 but their hopes appear to have ended.

Gautami campaigned in Rajapalayam Constituency and Khushbu in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency for nearly four months, their faces have now become familiar in these Constituencies.



All their efforts have gone down the drain after the seat-sharing formula was finalized among the AIADMK and its coalition partners recently. The AIADMK, a major ally in the front, had not allotted these constituencies to BJP.

The AIADMK-led front comprises the PMK, BJP and other parties.

Among the 234 seats, AIADMK will be in the fray in 177 seats, BJP in 20 seats and PMK in 23 seats. The AIADMK sprang a surprise to BJP’s star candidates, Khushbu Sundar and Gautami.

While sitting minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji will be in the fray at Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency and PMK’s AVA Kassali will be in fray at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency.

Khushbu, who switched from Congress to BJP a few months ago was made in charge of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Hoping to enter the Assembly from the Constituency after the poll, she worked hard for nearly three months. Besides addressing the party meetings, she met the voters in the constituency, which was represented by former CM late M Karunanidhi three times in the past.

It was a DMK stronghold since 1977 and Khushbu vowed to end this. During her speech, she condemned the dynastic rule. She distributed pamphlets to voters during door to door campaign.

Similarly, Gautami, hoping to contest in Rajapalayam, camped in the place and met the people regularly for the past five months. She addressed meetings and attacked DMK in her speech. She became a familiar face in Rajapalayam.

As both the Constituencies were allotted to other parties, sulking BJP’s star campaigners left the place in a huff.

The minister KT Rajenthra Balaji, who was elected from Sivakasi Constituency in 2011, has decided to contest in Rajapalayam Constituency this election.

Expressing gratitude to the voters in the Rajapalayam Constituency, in a tweet, Gautami said “considering me as your daughter, sister and one among your family members you have offered me a chance to serve you for the past five months. I am indebted to your love and affection showered on me and bow my head. I assure that this relationship blossomed with love will remain forever. I will work for your emancipation and development. She tagged the tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Similarly, in a series of tweets, Kushbu thanked the people for staying with her during the three-month-long campaign. She also stated that “I never said I was the candidate”.

She said where ever I go people shower their love and blessings upon me. I am so blessed. I will continue to spread the good schemes and the policies of the BJP. The true soldier is the one who expects nothing. I have been working hard at the ground level for Chepauk-Triplicane assembly constituency as a true soldier.

In the recent tweet, she said “I shall always be indebted to them and promise to continue to fulfil my duty of bettering their lives and adding happiness. I was in charge of Chepauk-Triplicane assembly constituency. Never once have I ever said I was the candidate. Want to thank each and every one of those who have stood by me in my journey and trusted me to bring in a change and do better. Will be indebted. The last three months were beautiful, enriching, learning and a lesson to become a better person. My relationship with ChepaukTriplicane is for life. No other party gave me the opportunity to work at the grass-root level."

Political pundits have condemned them for launching their campaign even before the seat-sharing discussion was started five months ago. It is not coalition dharma.

Instead of campaigning for a particular party, they could have campaigned for coalition parties. How can they campaign for a party which will not face the poll in these constituencies? During the five-month-long campaign, they distributed pamphlets and drawn BJP party symbols on the walls.

Now, AIADMK and PMK will face tough time in sending their messages to the voters. This will cause confusion among the voters.