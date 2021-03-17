Chennai Air Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13 Lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai Air Customs has seized gold from swallowed capsules and electronics goods worth Rs 19.85 lakhs from the Chennai Airport, informed the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the department, 281 grams of gold along with four iPhone 12 Pro, six Airpods Pro, six Apple watches and five refurbished laptops was recovered and seized under the Customs Act from the possession of a passenger who arrived from Dubai on March 10.

"The accused Mohamed Riyas arrived from Dubai on March 10 was intercepted at exit by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officer on suspicion of carrying gold. On questioning he appeared to be nervous and admitted of swallowing cylindrical capsules concealing gold paste capsules in the stomach," the statement read.

"Further, on the search of his check-in bag, four iPhone 12 Pro, six Airpods Pro, six Apple watches and five refurbished laptops totally valued at Rs 6.85 lakhs were recovered and seized," it said.

Riyas was admitted to Stanley Government hospital on the same day to recover the gold from the swallowed capsules. " After nearly a week in the hospital, 34 cylindrical capsules weighing 372 grams were recovered. On extraction 281 grams of gold valued at Rs 13 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act," the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ANI