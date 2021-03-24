CISF jawan shoots self in TN's Salem, stable

Salem: A CISF personnel allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service gun on Wednesday. The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known.

The jawan identified as Asesh Kumar Bhutia (30) has been admitted to Salem Government Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

More than 100 CISF (Industrial Security Force) personnel have been called from Odisha for election duty in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. All security personnel were accommodated in Salem Annathanapatti Community Welfare Hall.

Annathanapatti police have filed a case and have initiated a probe into the matter.

