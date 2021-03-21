DMK, AIADMK use same stock image for AD campaign, spark controversy

Chennai: As the election date approaches in Tamil Nadu, both the DMK and AIADMK have intensified their campaigns. Both parties have taken up election advertisements as the main weapon of their campaign as posters, photos, videos on social media platforms.

While both parties have repeatedly accused each other of being a copycat with regards to their election manifestos, now the use of the same woman's photo in both party posters has sparked controversy.

DMK leader Stalin released the party's vision statement at an election campaign rally in Trichy. Following that, the IT wing of the DMK made a digital poster on the election announcement with a "model woman" wearing a sari.

A few days after, AIADMK released its election manifesto and the photo of the same woman was used on the AIADMK's poster too. The DMK alleged that the ruling party even started to copy the model's photos we use for campaigns.

AIADMK rebutted the claims by saying that the model's photos were earlier used for government advertisement and its not exclusive to the DMK party.

The photo's origin has been revealed to be the website called Shutterstock, and both the parties used the photo of the same woman from that website.