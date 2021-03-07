DMK ally Congress to contest in 25 seats in TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu's main opposition DMK and its ally the Congress party have reached a deal for the state election on April 6.

The deal was signed by DMK President MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri.



Congress, DMK finalise seat sharing for TN polls

Congress Party will get 25 seats under the deal and it will also contest in the Kanyakumari Loksabha seat where a by-election is due after the death of lawmaker Vasanthakumar.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan is the BJP's candidate in Kanyakumari.

In the 2019 general elections, Vasanthakumar defeated Radhakrishnan by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

Congress wanted 45 seats, but the DMK could not agree to that. Highly placed sources in the Congress said that a late-night call by Rahul Gandhi to MK Stalin helped clinch the deal.

AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal said: "We were certain that the Congres-DMK seat sharing will end smoothly as we are into a political alliance for the past several years."

The Congress has also been in direct talks with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for a third front initiative after the DMK was not willing to budge.

Dinesh Gundu Rao and Alagiri in a joint press meet after the pact likened the BJP to disease much worse than coronavirus plaguing the country.

"We have reached an agreement with the DMK with an intention to leave no room for the BJP to win. The upcoming election is not fought for changing the government but a war of two ideologies. We (DMK-Congress combo) should win and we must defeat the ideology (of BJP). Based on the instruction of Rahul Gandhi we signed the pact”

On a question of decreasing trend of seat allocation, Rao observed that it was common to have ups and downs and that the party's currency shouldn't weighed on the number of seats it contests.

“The DMK–Congress alliance will sweep the election and it will send the message of unity of secularists and socialist forces across the country.”

Alagiri, in his remark, said that it is the duty of the alliance partners to pull the secularism car together and strive for the victory of the alliance in totality.

With Congress in its kitty, the DMK has put up a mega alliance against the incumbent AIADMK government which is in power for the second consecutive term.



DMK has already earmarked 6 seats each for Vaiko's MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan's VCK, and CPI, 3 seats for IUML, and 2 for Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

CPI(M) which is also in talks with the DMK is likely to settle for the seats offered, and two other minor parties Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi might get a seat or two.

The DMK's second-rung leaders are not happy with the party's deal with the Congress.

MK Swaminathan, Chennai, South secretary of DMK, said: "The Congress doesn't have any grassroots presence in Tamil Nadu and providing 25 seats is too much. However, DMK leadership has done this for the larger interest of a secular coalition and it is for the Congress to capitalise on the benevolence of the DMK and win maximum."

Meanwhile, TNCC President Alagiri said: "The seat-sharing between the Congress and DMK has gone off smoothly. We are old allies and we have settled the matter. Of course, during seat-sharing, there will be certain issues and there was nothing more than that. The allegations that Congress and DMK were falling apart is totally wrong."