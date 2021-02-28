DMK and Congress believes in family politics: Amit Shah

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu): Union Home minister Amit Shah addressed a poll rally in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu which heads for assembly elections on the April 6.

Shah in his speech apologized to the people for not speaking in Tamil, which he recalled as one of the "oldest and sweetest" languages in India .

He further added "the whole country celebrates the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu. BJP led central government distributed around 13 crore gas connections which helped the poor women of the country. While DMK and Congress parties believe in family politics." He also trashed DMK led congress alliance by raking up the issues like the 2G spectrum scam.

BJP in alliance with the ruling AIADMK party has geared up its poll campaign in the last few weeks. The seat sharing within the alliance is likely to be finalized soon.

