DMK MLA Saravanan joins BJP in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA P Saravanan joined the BJP in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

P Saravanan said: "I was a member of BJP about six years ago. Today, I have joined this party because it has able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My discussion for joining BJP was underway for the past two to three months and today I have joined."

"As a doctor, I seriously had speculations on vaccine for COVID-19. But now, the vaccine for COVID-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.

On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.

The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M).

Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 by-elections.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

(ANI)

