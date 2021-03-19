Popular in Edappadi, will he retain the top post

Salem: Edappadi, the prefix to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's name, has become a matter of prestige for him. The election on April 6 will be a do-or-die battle for him as he will be selling himself to the voters in the absence of the party’s charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa.

No wonder, ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami is on edge in the battle in his own constituency of Edappadi.

Whenever he visited Edappadi, he would recall with a sense of pride that he had fulfilled most of the voters’ demands. Of course, all across the constituency, there are roads and ring roads in and around the towns and in the villages. The schemes which he says he has ensured completion of the Mettur combined drinking water scheme, government colleges, hostels and dredging of the Sarabanga river.

He is also credited with mitigating hundred years of woes of farmers by ensuring that the 100 lakes spread over Edappadi, Sangakiri, Omalur and Mettur constituencies are filled with surplus water from the Mettur dam. Thus he is reputed to have brought flourishing agriculture to barren lands.

All these, no wonder, bear testimony to the perseverance and sincerity of the chief minister.

However, a survey conducted by ETV Bharat in Edappadi has found over 10,000 educated youths including women in the constituency struggling without jobs has the potential of tilting the scales against Palaniswami.

The Edappadi Assembly constituency has a total of 2, 84, 378 voters including 4,500 new voters. While the voters seem to be aware of the special attention that the Chief Minister pays to them, the unemployment problem may make a dent in the ruling party’s name and fame.

Muthamizh Selvan, a youth, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, “During the past 10 years of the AIADMK rule, only roads have been laid here. There are over 15,000 unemployed graduates suffering. I am an M.Sc degree- holder. But I am working in a mill, having got no job commensurate with my qualifications.”

Another youth, Karthic of Edappadi said, “No doubt, it is the Chief Minister who made Edappadi popular all over the country. As far as this constituency is concerned, there are no great grievances. But as for the achievements, they leave much to be desired.”

“Though several schemes have been completed in this constituency, still more are needed. The Sarabangal river de-silting work has been completed and it is being filled with water. So, only if Palaniswami comes back to power, he will execute more schemes,” added Karthic.

Raja of Nainampatti said, “Chief Minister Palaniswami has built the bridge that enables the people from villages to have access to Edappadi. Moreover, he has given us good assistance during the corona lockdown period.”

Sivaraman and Ranganathan, both belonging to Jalakandapuram, said, “The Chief Minister has executed the scheme successfully to bring the excess water from the Mettur dam to fill the 100 lakes. This initiative will be edged in memory for ever. This is what even the past Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi have not done. The barren Edappadi situated east of Cauvery has now become a fertile region. The credit goes to Palaniswami.”

But, DMK candidate Sampathkumar, who takes on the incumbent Chief Minister in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, had something else to say: “Are roads alone enough for the people? What about their livelihood? For that, the Chief Minister has not done anything great. Hence, the voters have decided to vote for the DMK, hoping that the party will bring them job opportunities.”

“After coming to power with the people’s support, the DMK will ensure that educated youth get jobs. Edappadi K Palaniswami contests elections, relying on money whereas I am in the fray, falling back on the people’s support,” he added.

From MLA to minister to Chief Minister, Palaniswami has touched a peak in his political career. It is an open fact that he had ascended the throne only by some quirk of fate. But does he have popular support, only the election on April 6 can tell.