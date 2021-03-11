Election Commission seizes Rs 45 crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Ahead of Assembly elections, around Rs 45 crore and other items were seized by the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu, said Chief Election Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.

Also read: TN polls: AIADMK releases 2nd list of candidates

Till March 9, cash worth Rs 29.45 crores, precious metal worth Rs 14.82 crore, liquor worth 34.30 lakhs and other items worth Rs77.72 lakhs have been seized by the flying squad.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates

Assembly polls would be held on April 6 and results would be announced on May 2.

Also read: Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan's MNM finalises seat-sharing deal, to contest 154 seats