Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): Five people died and 14 others were injured in a series of blasts at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Kalaiyar Kurichi near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. About 200 people worked in the firecracker manufacturing unit.

More than 13 buildings collapsed in this blast. Five people, including three women, were found dead in the rubble of the building. Five fire brigades unit rushed to the scene from various nearby like Thiruthangal, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar to douse the flames.

The condition of some of the injured admitted to a government hospital in Sivakasi is critical. It is learned that the death toll could increase further. Pudupatti police have registered a case.

Earlier on Feb 12, 23 people died and around 20 others suffered burn injuries in a series of blasts at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Achankulam near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.