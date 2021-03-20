Flying squad seizes gold, cash over Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The flying squad and police teams in Tamil Nadu have raided various areas and over RS 2 crore worth of goods and cash were confiscated ahead of state assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyaprada Sagu said that the raids were conducted by the flying squads and police teams due to upcoming elections in the state and till Friday Rs 2,17,35 crore and worth of goods have been seized.

Further informing in this regard, CEO Sagu said that Rs 80.88 crore in cash, 1,18,524.37 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.61 crore, 404 kg of gold worth Rs 117 crore, 299 kg of silver worth Rs 1.65 crore, an overall 217.35 crore rupees worth of cash and goods were seized during the raid.

Flying Squad officials have seized the stock and sealed the sites. Police complaints have been lodged under relevant provisions of the IPC and Representation of People’s Act. Further investigation is underway. he added.

