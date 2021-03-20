Hyderabad lady swims 30km in 13 hrs 40 mins, sets record

Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu): Shyamala Goli (48), from Hyderabad, has set a record by swimming across 30 km from Sri Lanka's Talaimannar to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

She began swimming at 4:10 am from Talaimannar and reached the Arichal Munai beach in Dhanushkodi in the evening at 5:50 pm in a span of 13 hours and 40 minutes. The seashore was also called the Bagh Strait.

With this feat, Shyamala is now the first woman in India to have swum across the Bagh Strait and the second in the world to create this record.

To date, thirteen people have swum across the Bagh Strait.