Officials continue raids at DMK candidates properties

Karur: Searches by tax officials continue at the properties of DMK candidate Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu. Balaji is contesting in Aravakurichi constituency in the election on April 6, reports said.

About 50 officers were involved in the raids at Balaji's business and textile companies in Karur.

The raids began on Thursday and Rs 7 crores of illegal cash was seized during the searches, said reports which were not confirmed by officials.

The leader of Balaji's DMK party MK Stalin is scheduled to campaign for him in Karur at 5 pm.



On March 25 tax officials searched the properties of another DMK candidate EV Velu who is contesting in Thiruvanamalai constituency.

