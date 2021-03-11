IT raids at around 20 locations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Income Tax department conducted search at around 20 locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem. The raids were conducted on the basis of inputs of money being stored at these premises for allegedly distributing to voters in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Money and goods confiscated will be officially notified at the end of the search only.

Income Tax Additional Director Sivachandran said, "Officials are working four shifts per day to monitor whole activities that occur in Tamil Nadu on rotating bases. Nearly, 650 officers are deployed in Election Monitoring Process."

According to the Income Tax Department, Rs 32 crore was confiscated during the last 2016 Assembly elections and Rs 80 crore during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

