It was PMK who put pressure on Jayalalithaa: RS Bharathi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi and state council member NR Ilango spoke to reporters at the Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. They alleged that it was PMK who put pressure on Jayalalithaa and not DMK. "The DMK has filed a case against Jayalalithaa's death under the law. But BJP applied political pressure due to Jayalalithaa's death," claimed RS Bharathi.

"So Edappadi Palaniswami unpacks the bundles of lies everywhere he goes to campaign every day. He has lied that the DMK was responsible for Jayalalithaa's recent death and that she died of depression due to the DMK's ongoing court case. The DMK legally handled everything from the TANSE case to the Supreme Court judgment in the property case."

"Although the Karnataka High Court acquitted Jayalalithaa of the case, the DMK did not approach it politically. But, PMK leader G.K. Mani and lawyer Balu went to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and urged him to appeal. It was PMK who met the Chief Minister of Karnataka politically and put pressure on him. PMK lawyer Balu also spoke against Jayalalithaa's memorial in the Madras High Court. In this case, a deep discussion with the party is needed," said Bharathi.

