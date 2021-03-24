'Kamal Haasan is a part-time politician'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Since the inception of Makkal Neethi Maiam by veteran actor Kamal Haasan three years ago, the actor has become a regular at courting controversies. In a recent jibe on a personal attack against his political enemies, he stoked a fresh debate in Tamil Nadu, which is going to polls on April 6.

While political commentators do not consider Kamal as a serious politician, they consider him a part-timer who can pull many tricks out of his hat but does not have much knowledge on people's issues and the State. They claim that he was banking on his lone currency – tinsel stardom while trying his luck. The language of Kamal Haasan is difficult for the common folk to comprehend. He hopes to win seats in urban areas.

Wheelchair jibe

Addressing a recent party meeting, the actor said, “I am already 60 years. I don’t want to be wheelchair-bound and serve the people”.

When reporters asked whether he was referring to the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, Kamal maintained that he has lots of respect for him (Karunanidhi) and there was no connotation to his remarks. However, his remarks drew ire from the DMK. He was trolled in social media as being insensitive to the achievements of Karunanidhi. A twitter war broke out between Kamal fans and DMK cadres. Kamal Haasan clarified that he was among the many that pushed Karunanidhi's wheelchair and he meant no offence.

Personal attack

In yet another meeting earlier this month, Kamal revisited controversy by stating that people say that he had insulted Karunanidhi. “If I were to insult Karunanidhi it was enough to utter the word 'MK Stalin',” he said. When reporters asked Kamal whether he subscribes to such a personal attack, a cool Kamal responded that personal attacks are the norm in politics and that there was no respite.

While he wanted to keep mum on the accordance of 10.5 per cent reservations to Vanniyars, the artist wondered aloud as to how it was possible to award reservation without conducting a caste census. He blamed that it was done keeping an eye on the Vanniyar vote bank. However, Kamal dodged the question as to whether it was right or wrong to accord this internal reservation.

Is it fair?

Observers are of the view that Kamal's reasoning of defending personal attacks is absurd. Srinivasan, a political observer, said, “it is wrong to say that one cannot remain in politics without unleashing personal attack against opponents”.

“Leaders must take steps to end such attacks. We have witnessed personal attacks from the era of Congress leader K Kamaraj up to J Jayalalithaa. It is wrong to pursue the awful practice. One cannot justify it by saying that it was followed by yesteryear politicians. Kamal, who has assured the people to usher in alternate politics, should not follow it and he must avoid it. I am surprised to know his remarks on a personal attack on opponents”.

K Elangovan, a Political Commentator, said Kamal is confused. “He is not clear in his thoughts. So far, he has not told the people what he means by being alternate and the 'change' from where and what. A political party must have a clear vision and programmes. When we ask him about the programmes of his party Kamal would not reveal them saying that opponents would copy them. This means he is not clear in his thoughts and action. So his concept of alternate is nothing but fiction”.

“In fact, he is cheating the people. Kamal has no knowledge of the most pressing issues faced by people for example reservation policy. He's neither had read our Constitution nor had gone through the laws. He has not bothered to read anything and gain knowledge over the issues faced by the people”, Elangovan said. Kamal is a politician only when in leisure. For him, politics is akin to acting in advertisements for Corporates. He is a part-time politician,” Elangovan added.

