Madras HC grants bail to former judge Karnan

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former High Court Judge CS Karnan. He was arrested for making derogatory remarks against judges and women in videos circulated online.

On a second bail plea before the HC, Justice V Bharathidasan granted bail to Karnan, subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties.

The court dismissed the first batch of bail application last month.

Also read: Court rejects bail plea of former judge Karnan

Justice Karnan also undertook not to make any statement against judges, the institution, their family, staff, lawyers and others and to desist from making any complaints or publishing any posts on social media.

He was also directed to cooperate with the investigation agency by appearing before it whenever required.