Madras HC questions Anna University on 10% EWS reservation; seeks explanation

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday questioned Anna university over the implementation of a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in two M.Tech courses against the procedure followed by the state government.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, who appeared for the government alleged that the implementation was carried without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government.

After hearing the argument, Justice questioned Anna University on what grounds it superseded the status quo procedure followed by the state government and sought the explanation from the varsity's side regarding the same.

The Tamil Nadu government hasn't implemented the 10% reservation procedure for EWS.

