Mahasivarathri festival at Isha Yoga Centre goes online this year

Coimbatore: Isha Yoga Center has issued a press release regarding the Mahasivarathri festival. The annual Mahasivarathri festival in Isha is to be held online this year on March 11. The decision was taken to control overcrowding as per government guidelines to prevent corona infection.

Only a few people who have booked can attend the event in person. They must take a corona test and should submit the report. Others can attend the Mahasivarathri festival for free via television and social media.

The Adiyogi and Dhyanalingam will be temporarily closed from March 8 - 11. Therefore, we ask the public to refrain from coming to Isha on the respective days. The public will be allowed as usual from 10:30 a.m on March 12." the press release stated.

