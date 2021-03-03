Man sets son on fire in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A pall of gloom descended in Thiruvarur after a man in Tamil Nadu set ablaze his 5-year old son on the advice of astrologers.

The child was identified as Saisaran. His father Ramki, (29), was in an inebriated condition when he carried out the horrific act.

Son burnt to death

Ramki is an autorickshaw driver in Nannilam near Tiruvarur.

Read: Headless body of teenage boy found in Tamil Nadu



Police said he came home drunk on Tuesday night and picked up a quarrel with his wife Gayathri. "He started abusing their son Saisaran and attempted to drive Saisaran out of the house. An enraged Ramki, doused kerosene and set him on fire, much to the shock of Gayathri", a police officer said.

Neighbours rescued Saisaran who sustained 90 pc burns and admitted him to the Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Later Saisaran died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he was taken for further treatment.

Read: Drunk truck driver runs over sub-inspector in Tamil Nadu

Preliminary investigations revealed Ramki believed an astrologer who had reportedly asserted that Saisaran's presence was a deterrent to his life and career.

Ramki had also confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigations and said that he did that out of his belief in astrology.

Ramki was produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvarur, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Read: Tamil Nadu man murders wife on first night, commits suicide