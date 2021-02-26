Manual scavenging claims two lives in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Two labourers allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Chennai on Friday.

Reportedly, five men lost consciousness while cleaning the septic tank. Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and took them to the Military hospital where two of them – Santhosh and Raja – both residents of Sathyanagar in Chennai, were declared dead.

Three others — Venkatesh, Manivannan and Panneerselvam — are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

It is also alleged that the labourers were not given any safety gear to clean the septic tank.

The dehumanising practice of manual scavenging was banned under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act (Manual Scavengers Act) 2013.

Last year, a group of young engineers from Kerala developed the ‘Bandicoot’ robot, in their company Genrobotics, to clean and unclog both manholes. Despite such technical advancements, manual scavenging still survives in parts of India.

