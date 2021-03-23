Portraits of BJP leaders at temple for Jayalalithaa

Madurai: Pictures of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, can be seen inside the temple meant to commemorate late Tamil Nadu chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

In the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the BJP is contesting as a partner of the governing AIADMK.

"The temple that has been built as a memorial to Jayalalithaa is to remember and show the world the courage and sacrifices of Jayalalithaa," Minister of Revenue, RB Udhaya Kumar, told ANI.

Further speaking about the photos of BJP leaders inside the memorial temple, Kumar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the central government has established and given a lot of projects to this country.

He added that the construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai took place when JP Nadda was the Health Minister.

"Furthermore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails from Madurai and we are proud of this fact. This is the reason why her photo is displayed at the temple," Kumar added.

Jayalalithaa died on December 2016 and MGR passed away in December 1987.

Kumar said that this is the second time he is contesting from the Thirumangalam constituency.

"The way we campaign is all about people welcoming us. So, I have a better chance of success. I have been trying for four years to build this temple," he said.

The temple for Jayalalithaa was constructed under the supervision of Kumar in January. It has been build on a 12-acre site at T Kunathur near Tirumangalam.

The Revenue Minister said there are about 300 cows at the temple and their milk is being served to devotees who visit the site.

ANI