Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors.
The Prime Minister inaugurated a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building.
Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam National Highway section, Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus of JIPMER-Phase I and the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala scheme.
He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the Union Territory.
PTI