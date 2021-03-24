Sack full of ₹ 1 crore cash seized by election officials in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A sack full of currency notes totalling ₹ 1 crore lying on the roadside was seized by election officials on Tuesday night in Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu, said a police official.

"On Tuesday night at Pettaivaithalai police got information about a group of people in two cars arguing on the road. On seeing the police one group drove away," a police official in the district told reporters.

Soon after senior police and election officials arrived at the spot.

The second group consisting of people belonging to the AIADMK party told the officials that they had just parked the vehicle and no way connected with the sack of cash, police said.

The police were not able to trace the car that drove away.

The election for the Tamil Nadu assembly is slated for April 6.

IANS

